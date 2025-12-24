Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MIST

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8%

MIST stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Propel Bio Management LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 186.1% in the third quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 5,124,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,333 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,832,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. The company’s research emphasizes both biologic and small-molecule approaches designed to improve mucociliary clearance, reduce airway inflammation and address chronic and refractory cough. Milestone’s pipeline targets key underserved conditions such as cystic fibrosis, primary ciliary dyskinesia and severe asthma.

Milestone’s lead product candidates are delivered through inhalation or systemic administration, reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing therapeutic delivery directly to the lungs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.