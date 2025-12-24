Wall Street Zen Downgrades Entergy (NYSE:ETR) to Sell

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $102.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.09.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $92.30 on Monday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.25.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,659.58. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $495,624.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at $762,253.50. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,179 shares of company stock worth $981,707. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $468,628,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,940,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,814 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,459,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,692,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,674 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $135,396,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

