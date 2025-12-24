ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

ALXO stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $66,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 183.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 77,065 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 26.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 606,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 128,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,353,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 130,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Redwood City, California, focused on developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s mission is to harness and amplify both innate and adaptive immune responses to improve outcomes for patients with a range of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The lead candidate in ALX Oncology’s pipeline is evorpacept (ALX148), a high-affinity CD47-blocking Fc-silenced fusion protein designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis of cancer cells when combined with standard therapeutic antibodies or immune checkpoint inhibitors.

