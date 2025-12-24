HC Wainwright Expects Stronger Earnings for Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arqit Quantum in a research report issued on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.65). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arqit Quantum’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arqit Quantum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Arqit Quantum Stock Down 4.4%

ARQQ opened at $25.32 on Monday. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $62.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 53.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 333.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Inc is a UK?based cybersecurity company specializing in quantum-safe encryption solutions designed to protect sensitive data from current and emerging cyber threats. The company’s core technology leverages principles of quantum physics to generate and distribute encryption keys in a way that remains impervious to attacks, including those enabled by future quantum computers. Arqit’s platform is designed to integrate with existing IT infrastructures without requiring hardware upgrades, offering end?to?end data protection for enterprises, governments and critical infrastructure providers.

The company’s flagship QuantumCloud platform uses a patented key distribution architecture to deliver symmetrical keys to endpoints across distributed networks.

