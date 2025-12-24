Analysts Issue Forecasts for APRE FY2025 Earnings

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aprea Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will earn ($1.96) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ APRE opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.12% and a negative net margin of 2,666.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marc Duey bought 21,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,107.03. Following the acquisition, the director owned 256,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,701.35. The trade was a 9.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted therapies that restore tumor suppressor function in cancers driven by TP53 mutations. The company’s lead investigational agent, eprenetapopt (APR-246), is designed to convert mutant p53 protein into a form that induces programmed cell death in malignant cells. Aprea’s research focuses on hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as solid tumors harboring TP53 mutations.

Eprenetapopt has advanced through multiple clinical trials, including pivotal studies assessing its efficacy in combination with hypomethylating agents for patients with MDS.

Further Reading

