Q1 EPS Forecast for Brighthouse Financial Lifted by Analyst

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $5.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.02. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $63.70.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $64.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.97. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 66.5% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company’s core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

