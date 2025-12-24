Analysts Issue Forecasts for SMC FY2025 Earnings

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report issued on Thursday, December 18th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. Summit Redstone set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:SMC opened at $27.61 on Monday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 5,417.0% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $213,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership that provides gathering, compression, processing and transportation services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil in key U.S. onshore basins. The company’s assets include a network of intrastate and interstate pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities designed to serve producers, marketers and end users throughout the Appalachian, Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.

In the Appalachian region, Summit operates extensive gathering lines and multiple gas-processing complexes connected to the Mountaineer NGL Hub, one of the largest fractionation and storage hubs in the Mid-Atlantic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.