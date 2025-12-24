Trio-Tech International Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, January 5th (NYSE:TRT)

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, January 5th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, December 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 2nd.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

TRT stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 million, a PE ratio of 90.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trio-Tech International, Inc, headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, is a publicly traded provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and LED?based technology solutions. Founded in 1986, the company offers turnkey design, engineering, prototyping, assembly and supply chain management services to customers across a range of end markets, including industrial controls, telecommunications, medical equipment and instrumentation.

Within its EMS segment, Trio-Tech delivers printed circuit board assembly (including surface?mount, through?hole and mixed-technology boards), box-build and system integration, cable harness design and manufacturing, conformal coating and testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.