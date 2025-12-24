CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc.’s (NYSE:COSO) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 29th

CoastalSouth Bancshares’ (NYSE:COSO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 29th. CoastalSouth Bancshares had issued 2,035,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $43,752,500 based on an initial share price of $21.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings started coverage on CoastalSouth Bancshares in a report on Saturday, October 25th. They set a “buy (b)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE COSO opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36. CoastalSouth Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $25.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in CoastalSouth Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in CoastalSouth Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CoastalSouth Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal States Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a full range of banking products and services designed for businesses, real estate professionals, and consumers looking for a deep and meaningful relationship with their bank. Today, we have a community banking presence in some of the fastest growing and most business-friendly markets in the U.S., namely the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort), nearby Savannah, Georgia, and the Atlanta, Georgia market.

