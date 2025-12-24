Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $77.24 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.68.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $857,413.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,825,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,794,881.08. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $750,186.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,262,728 shares in the company, valued at $181,878,076.64. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 272,733 shares of company stock valued at $21,094,152 in the last 90 days. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,675,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $262,578,000 after acquiring an additional 142,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,879,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,654,000 after purchasing an additional 540,877 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $131,997,000 after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,571,000 after buying an additional 244,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,646,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Key Stores Impacting Urban Outfitters

Here are the key news stories impacting Urban Outfitters this week:

Neutral Sentiment: News outlet American Banking News published a head-to-head comparison of Urban Outfitters (URBN) versus specialty apparel peer Torrid (CURV), offering context on relative growth drivers and competitive positioning — useful for investors assessing URBN’s category exposure and risks. Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) versus Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Head-To-Head Contrast

News outlet American Banking News published a head-to-head comparison of Urban Outfitters (URBN) versus specialty apparel peer Torrid (CURV), offering context on relative growth drivers and competitive positioning — useful for investors assessing URBN’s category exposure and risks. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales by the Hayne family were disclosed: CEO Richard A. Hayne sold two blocks (10,667 shares on 12/19 and 10,667 on 12/22) at ~ $81.14 and $80.38, and insider Margaret Hayne sold two blocks (9,333 shares on 12/19 and 9,333 on 12/22) at similar prices. The combined transactions total roughly $3.2M and were reported in SEC filings; each sale reduced positions by small percentages (CEO ~0.06%, Margaret ~0.41%) while both remain large shareholders. Investors often interpret repeat insider selling as short-term negative pressure on the stock, though the very small ownership reductions and large remaining stakes leave room for benign explanations (taxes, diversification). SEC Filing Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells $770,252.49 in Stock

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

Featured Stories

