goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Stock Price Up 2.4% – What’s Next?

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.53 and last traded at $94.53. 33,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average session volume of 6,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EHMEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of goeasy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
goeasy Trading Up 2.4%
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian alternative financial services provider that specializes in serving non-prime and near-prime consumers. Through its two primary operating divisions—easyhome and easyfinancial—the company offers lease-to-own solutions for household furnishings and electronic goods, as well as unsecured, fixed-term installment loans and lines of credit. These services are designed to provide accessible credit options to individuals who may not qualify for traditional banking products.
The easyhome division operates a network of retail locations across Canada, where customers can lease furniture, appliances and electronics with the option to own products outright at the end of the term.
