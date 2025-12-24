Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.9650.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Grupo Bimbo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 1.3%

About Grupo Bimbo

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) is a Mexican multinational bakery products company founded in 1945 and headquartered in Mexico City. Over the decades, it has grown into one of the world’s largest baking firms by sales volume and operates as a publicly traded company on the Mexican Stock Exchange with an American depositary receipt program trading over the counter. The company’s origins trace back to a small bakery in Mexico City, and it has since expanded its footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

The company’s core business encompasses the production, marketing and distribution of a broad array of baked goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.