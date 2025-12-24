Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 67,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 35,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $39.37 million, a P/E ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -4,800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc (NASDAQ: ICMB) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that provides investors exposure to private credit markets through direct lending strategies. As a business development company, ICMB focuses on originating, structuring and managing tailored financing solutions for U.S. middle-market corporations. The company’s portfolio includes senior secured loans, second-lien debt, subordinated debt and equity co-investments, with an emphasis on risk-adjusted returns and capital preservation.

The company is externally managed by Investcorp Credit Management US LLC, part of the Investcorp group, a global alternative investment firm founded in 1982.

