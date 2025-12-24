Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.9820. 240,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 212,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 1.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 978,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 457,721 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 95,314 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 85,373 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 41,543 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to seek total return with an emphasis on current income. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a broad range of credit instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield corporate bonds, distressed debt and other special situation opportunities. In addition to its credit allocations, HFRO may also invest in equity securities, convertible instruments and derivative instruments to hedge risk or enhance yield.

Since commencing operations in 2006, Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has employed an opportunistic, value-oriented strategy to capitalize on market dislocations and mispriced assets.

