Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.9820. 240,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 212,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to seek total return with an emphasis on current income. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a broad range of credit instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield corporate bonds, distressed debt and other special situation opportunities. In addition to its credit allocations, HFRO may also invest in equity securities, convertible instruments and derivative instruments to hedge risk or enhance yield.
Since commencing operations in 2006, Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has employed an opportunistic, value-oriented strategy to capitalize on market dislocations and mispriced assets.
