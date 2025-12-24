Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Trading 5.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 1,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.4650.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Up 5.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (OTCMKTS: MTLHF) is a Japan-based integrated chemical manufacturer and holding company headquartered in Tokyo. As part of the broader Mitsubishi keiretsu, the company brings together a wide range of chemical businesses under one umbrella, focusing on innovation and sustainability to address global industrial and consumer needs.

The company’s core business activities are organized into several segments, including performance products, functional materials, health care, industrial gasses and energy, and petrochemicals.

