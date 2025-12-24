Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 and last traded at GBX 21. Approximately 20,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 801,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50.

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.40. The company has a market capitalization of £346.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.09.

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (0.10) EPS for the quarter. Octopus Titan VCT had a net margin of 117.66% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors. The fund invests in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. It prefers to invest between £0.25 million ($0.35 million) and £25 million ($35.3 million) in first round of funding.

