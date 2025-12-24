HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.8877 and last traded at $0.8877. Approximately 2,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 90,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

HOOKIPA Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

Get HOOKIPA Pharma alerts:

About HOOKIPA Pharma

(Get Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of virus-based immunotherapies and vaccines. The company operates two complementary platform technologies—an engineered Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vector and an arenavirus vector system—designed to stimulate both humoral and cellular immune responses. By combining these platforms, HOOKIPA aims to address infectious diseases and drive novel immuno-oncology treatments.

In the infectious disease arena, HOOKIPA’s pipeline includes prophylactic vaccine candidates targeting pathogens such as cytomegalovirus (CMV) in transplant settings and other viral threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.