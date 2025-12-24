Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Trading Up 5.7% – Here’s Why

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 5,098 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 622% from the average daily volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Orica Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited is a leading global provider of commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying and construction industries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive range of bulk and packaged explosives, initiating systems, detonators and digital blasting solutions. Its offerings include ground support products, ventilation systems in underground mining and specialty chemicals that support safe and efficient rock fragmentation and material handling.

In addition to explosives, Orica supplies sodium cyanide for gold extraction, bulk emulsions and specialty ammonium nitrate products.

