ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $54.16. 19,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.
ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Stock Up 5.8%
The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.16.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Gold Miners
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.