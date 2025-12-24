iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Stock Price Up 10.9% – Time to Buy?

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.76 and last traded at $108.0320. Approximately 4,786,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,891,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.41.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $109.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 91,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of United States-traded stocks of software-related companies in the United States and Canada. The Underlying Index includes companies that are producers of client/server applications, enterprise software, application software, personal computers and home entertainment software.

