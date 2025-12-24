AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 255,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 760,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $363 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of -0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 204,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 266.0% during the second quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 49,560 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 224,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 24.7% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

