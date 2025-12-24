PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Trading 0.9% Higher – What’s Next?

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.90. 71,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 39,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Up 0.9%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

The PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE: PGP) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income plus capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in a global mix of common stocks, convertible securities, fixed-income instruments, currencies and derivative instruments, providing investors with broad exposure to both equity and credit markets around the world.

To achieve its objectives, PGP combines traditional security selection with an overlay strategy that employs equity futures and currency forwards.

