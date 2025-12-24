PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Trading 0.9% Higher – What’s Next?

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.90. 71,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 39,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%.
The PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE: PGP) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income plus capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in a global mix of common stocks, convertible securities, fixed-income instruments, currencies and derivative instruments, providing investors with broad exposure to both equity and credit markets around the world.
To achieve its objectives, PGP combines traditional security selection with an overlay strategy that employs equity futures and currency forwards.
