White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.38. 863,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 611,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

White Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$304.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.74.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company owns a portfolio of 15,876 quartz claims across 26 properties covering approximately 315,600 hectares located in the Yukon’s White Gold District in Canada. The company was formerly known as G4G Capital Corp.

