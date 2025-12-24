Itex (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Itex Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Itex Company Profile

ITEX Corporation operates a barter-based exchange platform that enables businesses to trade goods and services using an alternative currency called ITEX Trade Dollars. By matching buyers and sellers through its proprietary network, the company helps members conserve cash, improve cash flow and clear excess inventory without traditional financial outlays.

The company’s core offering revolves around its ITEX Trade Marketplace, where participating businesses can post trade opportunities and fulfill needs across a wide range of categories, including office supplies, marketing services, professional consulting and maintenance.

