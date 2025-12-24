SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.66 and last traded at $31.73. 179,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 146,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

