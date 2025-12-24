Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Time to Buy?

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.7850. 4,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 27,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Premier Oil Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc was an independent upstream oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in London. Operating as a specialist in the exploration, appraisal, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, Premier Oil pursued value through targeted technical work programs and strategic farm-in agreements. The company deployed its expertise across a variety of offshore and onshore basins, with a focus on cost-efficient project execution and reserve replacement.

Its portfolio spanned key hydrocarbon provinces in the UK North Sea, South East Asia and Mexico.

