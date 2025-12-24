Contrasting ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) & MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MiX Telematics and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics 3.72% 8.45% 5.11% ZoomInfo Technologies 0.74% 12.05% 3.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiX Telematics and ZoomInfo Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics $150.06 million 2.36 $4.52 million $0.25 58.20 ZoomInfo Technologies $1.21 billion 2.88 $107.30 million $0.12 85.08

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MiX Telematics. MiX Telematics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MiX Telematics has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MiX Telematics and ZoomInfo Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiX Telematics 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZoomInfo Technologies 2 8 4 0 2.14

ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus target price of $11.31, suggesting a potential upside of 10.75%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than MiX Telematics.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats MiX Telematics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data. The company provides MiX Asset Manager, asset tracking products including generators, light towers, storage tanks and pumps, and asset management solution for visibility of corporate assets; and Matrix, a suite of mobile asset management solutions for entry-level fleets and consumers, which offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking, and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications. In addition, it offers Beam-e, a crowdsourcing platform to locate vehicles without the expense of utilizing a traditional cellular network connection. The company delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 1,001,800 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. MiX Telematics Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

