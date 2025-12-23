Trans Global Group (OTCMKTS:TGGI) & Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Head to Head Contrast

Trans Global Group (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Trans Global Group has a beta of -2.34, indicating that its share price is 334% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Resource has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trans Global Group and Quest Resource”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans Global Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quest Resource $288.53 million 0.14 -$15.06 million ($1.11) -1.74

Trans Global Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quest Resource.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Trans Global Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Quest Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trans Global Group and Quest Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans Global Group N/A N/A N/A Quest Resource -8.89% -12.96% -3.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trans Global Group and Quest Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans Global Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Quest Resource 1 3 0 0 1.75

Quest Resource has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.58%. Given Quest Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Trans Global Group.

Summary

Quest Resource beats Trans Global Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. It offers antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, the company offers landfill diversion services. Its services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, grocers, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. The company markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is headquartered in The Colony, Texas.

