Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Financial Review

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Taylor Devices has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taylor Devices and Kawasaki Heavy Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices $46.29 million 4.22 $9.41 million $2.85 21.75 Kawasaki Heavy Industries $13.98 billion 0.86 $580.81 million $1.53 18.67

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Devices. Kawasaki Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taylor Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Taylor Devices and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Devices and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices 20.04% 14.90% 13.00% Kawasaki Heavy Industries 4.26% 12.50% 3.14%

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Kawasaki Heavy Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops. The company's products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special aerospace and defense applications. It markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts. The company also manufactures railway cars; a range of rolling stocks, including Shinkansen, electric cars, passenger coaches, freight cars, locomotives, diesel locomotives, and transit systems. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of energy-related machinery and systems, marine machinery and systems, industrial equipment, and environmental equipment. Further, the company manufactures and supplies motorcycles, off-road four wheelers, watercrafts, general-purpose gasoline engines, etc. Additionally, it manufactures and sells pumps, motors, valves, and various hydraulic machinery, as well as assembles hydraulic systems; and industrial robots for use in welding, assembly, handling, painting, and palletization for various industries, including automotive and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

