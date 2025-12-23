Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) vs. Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Head to Head Analysis

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Inspirato and Atour Lifestyle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 1 0 0 0 1.00 Atour Lifestyle 0 1 7 0 2.88

Atour Lifestyle has a consensus target price of $44.68, suggesting a potential upside of 4.72%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than Inspirato.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $279.86 million 0.19 -$5.39 million ($0.87) -4.78 Atour Lifestyle $992.96 million 5.94 $174.72 million $1.47 29.03

This table compares Inspirato and Atour Lifestyle”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atour Lifestyle has higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atour Lifestyle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Inspirato has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atour Lifestyle has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -4.24% N/A -4.10% Atour Lifestyle 16.21% 44.62% 17.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Inspirato shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Atour Lifestyle shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Inspirato shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats Inspirato on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspirato

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. It also offers retail management service; investment management service; financial information service management; property management services; and software and technology services, as well as operates travel agency. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.