Analyzing Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP)

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Gopher Protocol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -179.28% 27.01% Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31%

Risk & Volatility

Cyber Apps World has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cyber Apps World alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Gopher Protocol”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$150,000.00 ($0.35) -0.54 Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.00 -$51.77 million ($0.15) 0.00

Cyber Apps World has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gopher Protocol. Cyber Apps World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gopher Protocol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Cyber Apps World

(Get Free Report)

Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.

About Gopher Protocol

(Get Free Report)

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyber Apps World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyber Apps World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.