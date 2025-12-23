Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac Sells 1,218 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 1,218 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $36,491.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 335,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,058,530.72. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ban Ryan Norris Mac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 3,053 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $91,467.88.

On Monday, December 8th, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 44,114 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,313,273.78.

On Thursday, November 20th, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 15,062 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $339,045.62.

Confluent Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. 4,263,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,334,358. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.The company had revenue of $298.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,347,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,708 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Confluent by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 13,042,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,710 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Confluent by 6.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,590,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,939,000 after acquiring an additional 727,943 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,303,000 after buying an additional 356,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,592,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,210,000 after purchasing an additional 143,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on Confluent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Confluent from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CFLT

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) is a leading provider of an event streaming platform built on Apache Kafka. The company’s flagship offerings include Confluent Platform—a self-managed software solution—and Confluent Cloud, a fully managed service designed to simplify real-time data processing across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. These products enable enterprises to collect, process and distribute high volumes of data in real time, supporting use cases such as fraud detection, supply chain optimization and personalized customer experiences.

Founded in 2014 by Apache Kafka co-creators Jay Kreps, Neha Narkhede and Jun Rao, Confluent has driven the commercialization of Kafka technologies and extended the platform with tools for data integration, stream processing and enterprise-grade security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.