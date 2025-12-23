Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) CEO Buys $90,000.00 in Stock

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) CEO Allan Marshall bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 4,046,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,269.80. The trade was a 1.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Allan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Allan Marshall purchased 50,000 shares of Upexi stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Allan Marshall acquired 100,000 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00.

Shares of UPXI traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. 4,354,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. Upexi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $22.57.

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Upexi had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 264.25%.The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 million.

Upexi declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 25.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPXI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Upexi in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Upexi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Upexi from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Upexi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Upexi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upexi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upexi in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 5.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upexi (NASDAQ: UPXI) is a full-service digital consultancy that partners with brands to design, develop, and deploy digital products and marketing strategies. The company’s expertise spans user experience and interface design, custom software engineering, and data-driven marketing services. By integrating research, creative design, and technical execution, Upexi helps clients accelerate product development cycles and optimize their digital presence.

The firm serves a diverse, global clientele across sectors such as e-commerce, software-as-a-service (SaaS), healthcare, and finance.

