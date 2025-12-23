SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Sells $256,961.52 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $256,961.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 312,948 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,408.72. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 20th, Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $273,286.20.

On Monday, October 20th, Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $284,319.88.

SOFI traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.19. 26,221,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,619,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Sherman Porfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 693.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 390.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 93,892 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1,120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 329,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

