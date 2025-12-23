Insider Selling: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Director Sells 49,867 Shares of Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) Director Wesley Hastie Williams sold 49,867 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $801,861.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 158,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,971.60. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wesley Hastie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Wesley Hastie Williams sold 18,769 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $328,645.19.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Cipher Mining stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,630,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,686,912. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Cipher Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $106.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.13 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Cipher Mining from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cipher Mining by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,814,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,242,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after buying an additional 1,108,850 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 28.3% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,984,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after buying an additional 1,541,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 40.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,852,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 64.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,746,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile



Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

