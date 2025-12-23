Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) COO Jennifer Wong Sells 39,167 Shares

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Wong sold 39,167 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $9,179,569.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,184,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,617,827.36. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Reddit stock traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.76. 3,477,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,709. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 133.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.17. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Reddit by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $270.00 target price on Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $210.00 price objective on Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Positive Sentiment: Needham named RDDT a top pick for 2026 and added it to its “Conviction Buy” list, setting a $300 price target (roughly ~33% upside from current levels) while citing ad-business growth and AI/content-licensing opportunities. Barron’s: Needham Top Pick

Needham named RDDT a top pick for 2026 and added it to its “Conviction Buy” list, setting a $300 price target (roughly ~33% upside from current levels) while citing ad-business growth and AI/content-licensing opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Reddit reported strong monetization trends: ARPU rose ~41% in Q3 2025 driven by advertiser growth, improved ad tools and higher global engagement — a clear fundamental support for revenue/earnings upside. Zacks: ARPU Growth

Reddit reported strong monetization trends: ARPU rose ~41% in Q3 2025 driven by advertiser growth, improved ad tools and higher global engagement — a clear fundamental support for revenue/earnings upside. Positive Sentiment: Company initiatives to expand digital engagement and build community-platform integrations were highlighted as drivers of user/time-on-site and ad inventory growth — a strategic plus for ad revenue scaling. Kalkine: Digital Engagement

Company initiatives to expand digital engagement and build community-platform integrations were highlighted as drivers of user/time-on-site and ad inventory growth — a strategic plus for ad revenue scaling. Neutral Sentiment: Options/flow commentary (video) flags optimism from traders after the Needham call, but options chatter can amplify swings without changing fundamentals. YouTube: Options Corner

Options/flow commentary (video) flags optimism from traders after the Needham call, but options chatter can amplify swings without changing fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 39,167 shares (~$9.18M) on Dec 19; her remaining stake still sizable but the sale is a near-term negative signal for sentiment. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

