Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sells $4,156,350.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) EVP April Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $276.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,402,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,153,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $281.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.66. The firm has a market cap of $310.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,510,615,000 after purchasing an additional 773,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,643,613,000 after purchasing an additional 285,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,152,974,000 after buying an additional 314,489 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,980,700,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

