Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 4.18 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 938.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.
Hull Tactical US ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of HTUS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,270. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81.
Hull Tactical US ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hull Tactical US ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for Hull Tactical US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hull Tactical US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.