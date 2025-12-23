Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) Declares Annual Dividend of $4.18

Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 4.18 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 938.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.

Hull Tactical US ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of HTUS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,270. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81.

Get Hull Tactical US ETF alerts:

Hull Tactical US ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for capital appreciation, regardless of market cycle, using long, short and leveraged positions in the S&P 500, along with cash. The actively managed fund primarily uses ETFs to gain exposure to the equity component of its portfolio. HTUS was launched on Jun 25, 2015 and is managed by Hull.

Receive News & Ratings for Hull Tactical US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hull Tactical US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.