Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) shot up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 517,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 100,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Lander Energy Corporation and changed its name to Prosper Gold Corp. in April 2012. Prosper Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

