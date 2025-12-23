Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GAP (GAP)

GAP (NYSE: GAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2025 – GAP had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/21/2025 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2025 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

12/17/2025 – GAP was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/16/2025 – GAP was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

12/15/2025 – GAP had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/13/2025 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2025 – GAP is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – GAP had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – GAP had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/28/2025 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2025 – GAP had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2025 – GAP had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/14/2025 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

11/13/2025 – GAP had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/10/2025 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Get The Gap Inc alerts:

Insider Activity at GAP

In other news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $298,663.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,753,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,820,074.93. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $107,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 746,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,192,958.24. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,849,044 shares of company stock worth $48,307,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.