Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 3,500 Shares

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2025

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $277,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 506,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,136,875.75. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,779 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $516,424.22.
  • On Tuesday, December 9th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $320,110.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 19th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $243,110.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $253,015.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 15th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $279,230.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 1st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $289,380.00.

Rubrik Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of RBRK stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.84. 1,823,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,410. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 0.33. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.54. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,016,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,586,000 after acquiring an additional 993,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,947,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,955,000 after buying an additional 485,080 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 18.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,552,000 after acquiring an additional 543,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $219,132,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rubrik by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBRK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Rubrik from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, December 5th. FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.94.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

