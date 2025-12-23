Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells $861,385.84 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $861,385.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,805,926 shares in the company, valued at $260,477,575.44. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, December 19th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 13,445 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $909,688.70.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 85,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $5,443,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,298 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $3,397,968.84.

On Monday, December 15th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 130,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $8,950,500.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ARWR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,861. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -872.77 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,035,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,077,000 after acquiring an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,941,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 138.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,785,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,978,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,507.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after buying an additional 2,096,238 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

View Our Latest Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.