Eric Pauwels Sells 20,508 Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) insider Eric Pauwels sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $1,584,448.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,017.98. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Pauwels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Eric Pauwels sold 40,290 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,039,074.70.

On Thursday, December 18th, Eric Pauwels sold 3,202 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $240,342.12.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5%

PTCT stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.70. The company had a trading volume of 623,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,741. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.47. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 194.11%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,918,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,856,000 after purchasing an additional 224,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,347,000 after buying an additional 541,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $97,252,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 45.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 471,586 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

