Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells $84,200.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Lyssikatos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,117,065.92. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ELVN traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. 889,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,920. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $981.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELVN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,095,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,355,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 62,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

