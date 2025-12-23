Central Bancompany’s (NASDAQ:CBC) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 30th

Central Bancompany’s (NASDAQ:CBC – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 30th. Central Bancompany had issued 17,778,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $373,338,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CBC. Zacks Research raised shares of Central Bancompany to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Central Bancompany in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy (b-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Central Bancompany alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBC

Central Bancompany Stock Performance

Central Bancompany Company Profile

Shares of CBC stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. 271,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,228. Central Bancompany has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

(Get Free Report)

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ: CBC) is a bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary banks and nonbank affiliates. Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, and mortgage origination and servicing. Its operations emphasize relationship banking for local and regional customers.

In addition to core banking activities, Central Bancompany offers treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking, and wealth management and trust services designed to support personal and business financial planning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Bancompany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Bancompany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.