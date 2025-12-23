TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 211,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 148,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.50.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp. in October 2020. TRU Precious Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

