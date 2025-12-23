Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 368273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Metallic Minerals Trading Up 7.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.37 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Monster Mining Corp. and changed its name to Metallic Minerals Corp. in September 2016. Metallic Minerals Corp.

