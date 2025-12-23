UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.9650. Approximately 18,053,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 15,621,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Specifically, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $742,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,748,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,064,166.65. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $723,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,793,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,712,910.95. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $724,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,838,585 shares in the company, valued at $464,589,604.35. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial set a $17.00 target price on UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UiPath Trading Down 4.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The firm had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 320.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 48.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 508.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 852.4% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.