Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Michele Tyler Sells 4,343 Shares

Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) VP Michele Tyler sold 4,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $170,940.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,362.24. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.73. 720,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.10. Potlatch Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Potlatch had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $354.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Potlatch’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatch during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Potlatch by 611.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Potlatch by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Potlatch by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Potlatch by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Potlatch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Potlatch in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Potlatch from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation, which trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker PCH, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and sustainable management of timberland. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington, the company holds approximately two million acres of forested land across the United States. Its integrated business model combines timberland stewardship with manufacturing and marketing of wood products to serve residential, agricultural and industrial markets.

In its timberland segment, PotlatchDeltic focuses on responsible forest management practices, including reforestation, habitat conservation and wildfire mitigation.

