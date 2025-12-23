CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.70 and last traded at $80.26. 22,063,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 24,929,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday. Macquarie cut their target price on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Melius upgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion and a PE ratio of -55.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.54.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,149,406 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $160,192,714.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 341,592 shares in the company, valued at $47,607,677.04. This trade represents a 77.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,984,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,417,070 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,275,000 after buying an additional 3,888,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 55,329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,454,000 after buying an additional 2,993,889 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $405,199,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at $273,700,000.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

